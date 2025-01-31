Velveteen Dream pulls off another controversial stunt, involves AEW's Chris Jericho

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream is popular for all the wrong reasons. He was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2015 to 2021. He is also a one-time NXT North American Champion.

A few years ago, Dream was accused of sending vulgar images and messages to minors on Instagram. Upon investigation, WWE found no evidence of foul play. However, his reputation was ruined, and he eventually lost his job. In 2022, the 29-year-old was arrested for first-degree battery and trespassing. However, these charges were eventually dropped. Six days later, he was arrested on charges of possessing a drug called paraphernalia. Dream is currently wrestling on the independent circuit.

Trending

At a recent indie show, Velveteen Dream pulled off yet another controversial stunt by wearing a bizarre t-shirt. This piece of clothing had mugshots of numerous wrestlers like Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns, Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar, and more. Interestingly, it also had mugshots of AEW star Chris Jericho, current US President Donald Trump, and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Furthermore, the back of this shirt read, "Guilty by Association!"

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

WWE legend Booker T on the allegations against Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream was supposedly going to be a WWE megastar. However, the 29-year-old's push was halted after the disturbing accusations against him went public. He has one of the worst fall-from-grace stories in recent history.

In a February 2024 episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the former NXT North American Champion's situation. He stated that what happened to Dream could happen to anybody.

"The thing is—I mean, I can find myself in that situation. I found myself in that situation. And you can find yourself in that situation, Brad. And anybody out there in the world now could find themselves in that situation. And there again, if I’m convicted, persecute me. And let me try to work my way back up. But if I’m not convicted of it, that’s the part that really—did Patrick Clark make some huge mistakes? Of course, he did," Booker said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Velveteen Dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback