CM Punk calls WWE RAW star "piece of sh*t"

WWE Superstar CM Punk is leaving no stone unturned to get the full attention of his opponents in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Ahead of the premium live event, he fired shots at a RAW Superstar.

The Best in the World's fierce rival, Drew McIntyre will also be in the 30-man gimmick match. In 2024, the two men faced each other in a trilogy of matches. Their feud seemingly ended when Punk became The Second City Devil to defeat The Scottish Warrior in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood PLE.

Ahead of Royal Rumble, Jackie Redmond interviewed the former World Heavyweight Champion. She asked CM Punk what he thought about the 39-year-old star now that their rivalry was done and dusted. He made his feelings about Drew McIntyre clear, calling him a "piece of sh*t." The Straight Edge Superstar claimed that The Scottish Psychopath made a mistake by engaging with him instead of ignoring him, as it gave Punk a target for his anger:

"I think Drew [McIntyre] is a piece of sh*t, and I don't think that's a secret. I think if I put myself in his shoes if he means all the things he says, the best thing he could have probably done is just ignored me. But what he did was really give me something to focus my rage on and it wound up being a pretty big mistake for him," Punk said. [From 07:25 to 07:49]

You can watch the full interview below:

CM Punk reveals what WWE star Drew McIntyre's real problem with him was

The Best in the World had a lengthy conversation with RAW backstage interview Jackie Redmond. The former WWE World Champion further disclosed what Drew McIntyre's real problem with him was.

CM Punk attributed the former Intercontinental Champion's animosity towards him to jealousy, perceiving it as resentment for his return and previous comments about the company:

"If we want to get real with it, I think it's jealousy. He [Drew McIntyre] probably looks at me as somebody who's jumping the line. Coming back after so long, talking trash about the company, talking trash about people who work here, and to him just waltzing back in the door. I get it, I see that perspective," Punk added. [From 08:40 to 09:08]

WWE fans will have to wait and see if The Second City Saint will throw 29 other men over the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

