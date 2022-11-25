"Very much of a challenge for me" - Chris Jericho breaks silence following hard-hitting match on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho gave some major props to Tomohiro Ishii after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event, Jericho defended the ROH World Championship against former champion and Japanese legend Tomohiro Ishii. He came off of a successful title retention at Full Gear against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match.

During the bout, The Ocho was bleeding profusely from his chest after exchanging hard knife-edge chops with The Stone Pitbull. However, it didn't bother him as he cinched in the Liontamer on the latter to retain the world title.

Backstage after the two-hour episode, Jericho had nothing but respect for Ishii and recalled their time together in Japan. The AEW star then said he wanted to face the Japanese legend again to smack his "stupid face."

"[Tomohiro] Ishii, I've known him for 26 years ever since we worked for Tenryu-san [Genichiro Tenryu] in WAR. He is a tremendous professional wrestler, great strong style, great fighting spirit and very much of a challenge for me. Even though I beat him, I had respect for Ishii and I hope that we can face each other again so I can punch him in his stupid face another time," Jericho said.

After the match, Jericho tried to intimidate ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni, just like a few weeks ago. Fortunately, Castagnoli came to the rescue by blindsiding The Ocho to close this week's show.

AEW star Bryan Danielson also heaped praise on Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Jericho's long-time rival Bryan Danielson also jumped in to commend Tomohiro Ishii's performance in the main event of AEW Dynamite for the ROH World Championship.

The American Dragon said it was the first time he saw someone make another wrestler bleed from the chest while praising The Stone Pitbull's toughness.

"So tonight on Dynamite, [Tomohiro] Ishii, very good. I have never seen anybody make somebody’s chest bleed the way that Ishii made Chris Jericho’s chest bleed tonight. He’s one of the toughest, strongest hearts in professional wrestling."

It will be interesting to see if the Japanese legend will grace his presence in an AEW ring once again for another banger of a wrestling match in the future.

What are your thoughts on the Chris Jericho-Tomohiro Ishii ROH World Championship match on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

