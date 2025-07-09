"Very obviously talking about Aleister Black, Rusev, and Andrade" - Fans are convinced MJF just took massive shots at major WWE stars

MJF recently spoke about AEW's current roster and was happy that they were now rid of certain types of people. Fans have reacted to this, feeling that it was a shot at some former names who eventually returned to WWE.
The longest-reigning AEW World Champion can be considered one of the lifelines of the promotion, given that he has been one of the bigger stars since AEW's first year in business. He has also put the spotlight on the company for his various feuds over the years against some of the biggest names in the industry.
While speaking to TV Insider, MJF praised Tony Khan for his recent signings, as he felt that these were people who genuinely wanted to be All Elite, not just those who were there for a paycheck, immediate fame, and accolades, and those unwilling to give their all.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Fans have reacted to this and had an idea of whom he was referring. One mentioned how this could be guys like Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black, who all went back to WWE after a brief stint with Tony Khan's promotion. One fan insinuated that this description may also apply to someone like his Hurt Syndicate stablemate Bobby Lashley.
Most complimented Friedman for his very real and passionate way of talking about the company. They specifically enjoyed the way he spoke about the roster.
MJF fires shots at Hulk Hogan
During the same interview, MJF was asked about wrestlers who would go on to have major roles in Hollywood films. He was asked if it was now easier to score roles than before.
He mentioned how this was indeed due to the work guys like The Rock, Batista, and John Cena have done. He claimed that they did a good job compared to legends of the past like Hulk Hogan, whom he called one of the worst actors of all time.
“It’s easier because of the work that The Rock, Bautista and Cena put in. Also, I feel so stupid now because Dwayne [Johnson] is also on that list I spoke about earlier too. This was a great question. You might be the only interview that gave me a question I liked. Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage.” [H/T - TV Insider]
MJF has been thriving in AEW, as he has still been a major part of the roster despite no longer being the World Champion, and he is also doing well in projects outside of wrestling.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!