Veteran advises Tony Khan not to bring in Goldberg and former WWE Superstar for "one-off" appearance

WWE veteran Goldberg has become a prominent name in pro wrestling across his decades in the industry. With AEW's All In pay-per-view on the horizon, some believe he could headline it with a retirement match, but Eric Bischoff believes this would be a mistake.

Goldberg's parting with WWE surprised many fans, especially since he never had a retirement match in the promotion. Due to this, and reports of Tony Khan's interest in signing him, many fans believe the legend could be AEW-bound.

During the most recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff warned Khan not to rely on talent outside of AEW to sell the pay-per-view.

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one-off like this. I wouldn't want the perception of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house," Bischoff said.

The veteran continued, noting that he still does respect Goldberg and Mercedes.

"Nothing against them, in the case of Bill Goldberg, I like Bill a lot. If he does end up there, he'll probably help quite a bit, same with Mercedes Mone." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Eric Bischoff recently had some harsh words to say about CM Punk's recent backstage visit to WWE RAW, and claimed that he believes the veteran is a "desperate little b*tch."

The WWE Hall of Famer also warned Tony Khan to keep CM Punk away from the pay-per-view

Many have given their take on the reason behind CM Punk's backstage WWE RAW visit. Veterans like Jim Cornette believe that the star will eventually make his way back to the promotion due to all the drama.

Continuing during the same episode, the WWE veteran boldly claimed that he wouldn't book CM Punk on the show if he were Tony Khan.

"I wouldn’t even want Punk on the card. If I'm Tony Khan, I want to be successful. I want to have done it without someone like CM Punk or certainly without someone like Bill Goldberg or Mercedes. As far as Punk goes, I wouldn't give that piece of garbage the leverage." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Bischoff also noted that having CM Punk believe that he added to the potential success of the pay-per-view will only cause more problems down the line. Hopefully, for fans, Tony Khan decides to put them first.

