Veteran claims 5-time WWE World Champion leaving Tony Khan's AEW will not be a "great loss"

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with a number of departures over the past year, but one wrestling veteran feels that if a former WWE Champion leaves the company, it won't be a big loss.

The former champion in question is CM Punk, who many thought would be returning to AEW in the coming weeks following his lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury and his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident in September 2022.

However, those plans have been thrown into disarray following Punk's outburst on social media, where he called out Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

During a recent edition of his podcast, "Story Time," wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on CM Punk's recent outburst and feels that AEW won't be hit too hard if Punk leaves the promotion.

“I don’t know if we will see CM Punk back in AEW. If we don’t, to me it’s no great loss. I think he hurts right now at this point more than he helps, but yet the people, they’re still watching, not in great numbers, they’re still under a million viewers a week which is not bad, but it’s not what it should be.” [4:43-5:06]

The outburst reportedly came during a time when Tony Khan and CM Punk were discussing a potential return for the "Straight Edge Superstar," but will that happen now? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan will make a huge announcement this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

If there's one thing that always gets people excited for an episode of AEW Dynamite, it's an announcement from Tony Khan. In the past, these announcements have seen huge moments in All Elite Wrestling history, from the purchase of Ring of Honor to the announcement of the first Forbidden Door show.

It looks as if Khan may have another trick up his sleeve this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, as he is set to make another huge announcement. Fans are still speculating what it could be, with some claiming it will be the announcement of a streaming deal, while others feel it will be a huge new signing.

With WWE WrestleMania weekend still fresh in everyone's minds, Tony Khan's announcement is just one of many huge segments planned for Dynamite, as there will be four title matches, as well as MJF appearing in front of his hometown crowd.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

