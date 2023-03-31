Tony Khan's upcoming AEW announcement could be a dream signing of 3-time WWE World Champion 

Could Tony Khan announce that he has signed a multi-time WWE World Champion to AEW?

The AEW President is set to make a major announcement this Wednesday night on Dynamite. He may shock the world by revealing that he has signed WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. It was reported earlier this month that his contract with the Stamford-based promotion had come to an end and that he was now a free agent.

If Khan is able to capture Goldberg, this could be a true game-changer. The former Universal Champion has proved on several occasions that he is a big draw. He could be the one to help boost AEW's ratings.

Goldberg could not only be the one to fill up the arenas but could also be the locker room leader that AEW desperately needs. The current status of the All Elite locker room is not the best. There have been several backstage altercations and some have also gotten physical.

Is the WCW veteran All Elite? Tune in to Dynamite this Wednesday to find out.

The last major announcement Tony Khan made was the introduction of AEW's brand-new reality series All Access. The show also aired its pilot episode this past Wednesday night right after Dynamite.

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley claims he has never seen so much 'bull s***' drama such as AEW

Jon Moxley was a special guest on his wife Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions. While speaking on the podcast, the former WWE Champion claimed that he has never seen so much pointless drama in one place as AEW.

Moxley referenced CM Punk's deleted Instagram story in which the Second City Saint claimed that the three-time AEW World Champion refused to lose to him. The former S.H.I.E.L.D member believed that things unnecessarily got blown out of proportion.

“I spent eight years on the indies, spent a couple of years in WWE developmental, spent like eight years in WWE, I have never seen so much bulls**t drama in one place in my entire f**king life. I hate to say that, but it’s like—and I don’t know whether it’s the age of social media, s**t gets blown out of proportion, like one person types out one stupid f**king drunk tweet and all of a sudden, it’s all anyone wants to talk about,” Jon Moxley said.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also criticized CM Punk's actions and claimed that it was childish.

