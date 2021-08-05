WWE RAW: August 2 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Goldberg back on the show

WWE RAW took place this week in a sold-out Allstate Arena in Chicago and featured Goldberg returning to the show to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. But did Goldberg's return help their viewership this week? It appears that it did.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.821 million viewers, up from last week's 1.814 million. Evidently, Goldberg's return helped WWE RAW's viewership this week as they once again went up against the Olympic games.

Despite complaints from the WWE Universe regarding the use of part-time talents, it's clear that they help move the needle with casual fans, whether the diehards like it or not.

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,821,000 viewers on average, essentially unchanged from last week.



657,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.51 rating), up 3% from last week.



Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw an increase from last week's 0.49 to 0.51. With both the demo and viewership up this week, WWE will need a way to maintain that momentum heading into SummerSlam.

It's currently unknown how many more appearances Goldberg will make between now and SummerSlam. Still, WWE should go out of their way to make certain that he appears on every episode of RAW between now and SummerSlam on August 21.

WWE RAW which kicked off last night saw Goldberg confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP, once again challenging Lashley for SummerSlam. A match that Lashley accepted later on in the show.

The main event of WWE RAW saw Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title, no-holds-barred match.

