Veteran Claims Private Party and Danhausen May Not Debut on Main Roster in WWE (Exclusive)

AEW stars Private Party and Danhausen might be the latest names to make the switch to WWE. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion has seen many former All Elite stars join its ranks, with Mariah May being the latest one, and rumors indicate that she won't be the last one.

While it seems like both Danhausen and Private Party will be the next to join WWE, veteran journalist Bill Apter claims that they may not appear on the main roster just yet. Despite being former AEW World Tag Team Champions, both Isiah Kassidy and Marc Quen are still pretty young, both in age and in experience.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, co-host Mac Davis asked Apter if they'd be ready for the big stage. The veteran said that he believed that they might start in NXT first, before making the jump to the main roster.

"I think they'd probably wind up in NXT to start with," Apter said. [0:29 onwards]

Several former AEW stars have not made their WWE debuts on the main roster. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Andrade, Penta, and Rey Fenix all debuted directly on the main roster as they all had decades of experience under their belt, while Jade Cargill skipped NXT because of the star power she brought along with herself.

There are many former AEW names on the current NXT roster, including the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page. Other former All Elite names include Lexis King, Shawn Spears, Ricky Saints, and former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May (Blake Monroe). Even Dragon Lee, who is currently on the main roster, initially spent some time in NXT before moving up.

