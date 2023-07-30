Veteran defends AEW star amidst severe fan backlash: "She has put over and carried more women than I've ever seen"

An AEW star has recently been receiving severe fan backlash after her match on Dynamite. However, she has the full support of a veteran.

The star in question is Taya Valkyrie, who competed in a match against Dr. Britt Baker on Dynamite. The match has received intense criticism on social media and Valkyrie has already responded to the critics.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Major League Wrestling owner Court Bauer, who is also the former employer of the AEW star, showed support for Taya Valkyrie while speaking about the negativity she has been facing lately.

"She has paved the way for so many women in this business. She has put over and carried more women than I've ever seen. Over the last 10 years, she's given her whole life to this business... Her contributions in the ring, what the fans see, what people who cover the business see is one thing, but in the locker room, she's such a great, warm presence... Taya Valkyrie is an asset to this business. People that s**t-talk her are not relevant." [H/T:WrestlingINC]

Taya Valkyrie reacts to hateful comments after AEW botch

AEW Star Taya Valkyrie has been recieving a lot of hate on social media and she has hit back at her haters in a recent tweet.

Valkyrie and Britt Baker faced off in a match this past week on Dynamite. During the bout, Valkyrie was going for her signature move 'Road to Valhalla' on Baker, however Baker slipped from Valkyrie's grip and landed on the mat. This resulted in the move being botched but the two women brushed it off quickly.

The former NXT Star received a lot of hate on the botch, and she decided to clap back at the haters with the following tweet:

"Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself."

