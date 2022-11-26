Veteran discusses unique aspect of CM Punk's AEW debut, says "it wouldn't have been difficult for him to go back to WWE"

CM Punk's decision not to return to WWE after his rather abrupt departure had apparently impressed Jim Cornette.

The Second City Saint left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2014 due to souring relations with the company over creative differences. Furthermore, Punk was fired on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee, further damaging the relations with WWE.

Speaking about the departure and his eventual AEW return, Jim Cornette voiced his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Inside the Ropes. Cornette said that The Straight Edge Superstar left WWE on his own terms and that he liked Punk's decision not to return to the company.

"Well it wouldn't have been difficult for him to go back to WWE because he didn't want to, and they didn't do anything to make him want to... for that's another reason regardless of whether you like the guy's wrestling or not, he left on his own terms while telling the f*ck*ng son-in-law [Triple H]."

The veteran continued:

"I don't need to work with you, you need to work with me. I like that and then he went away and didn't f*ck*ng come back until he wanted to. He didn't have to do a goddamn fan fest, or he didn't have to goddamn Outlaw show in a Rec Center in f*ck*ng Des Moines or whatever the case." (0:30 - 1:10)

CM Punk may yet return to WWE instead of AEW, according to another wrestling veteran

While the chances of the Second City Saint returning to Tony Khan's Promotion seem slim at the moment, Chavo Guerrero believes Triple H's roster may still be an alternate option.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the veteran stated the following:

"I'd never say never, because there's money to be made anywhere... Especially WWE. Well, when Vince was there, he'd put his ego aside and make the money, and then fire you later, fire you afterwards. But it's a tough one. I know that he wasn't always in great standing there, but if they can make money, you can make money."

Amidst the growing uncertainty over Punk's next step, it remains to be seen what his future holds.

