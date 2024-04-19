Veteran on Kenny Omega and AEW President Tony Khan's relationship following the former's comments on CM Punk (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on AEW star Kenny Omega's relationship with Tony Khan after his surprising comments about CM Punk.

The Cleaner recently addressed the infamous Brawl Out incident on his Twitch stream. Kenny Omega stated that sometimes fighting is the only way to solve things and also stated that he has no issues with CM Punk. Omega's comments about Punk surprised many and he also received praise from many veterans who called him mature.

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Bill Apter was asked whether Kenny Omega's comments about CM Punk would affect his relationship with Tony Khan, he responded with:

"I don't think it would. I think after seeing the footage, it was much less hostile than I thought. I thought it would be a big brawl but it was a push. It could've even been something staged. It could've been a way for Punk to get out of AEW and go back to WWE because if you remember things in the wrestling business is that they had to do stuff. The Montreal screwjob is the perfect example. They had to do that to get Bret [Hart] out of the big contract that he had because Vince [McMahon] couldn't pay him what he wanted at that time. So this could've been the same thing." [00:54-1:41]

Eric Bischoff praises Kenny Omega after his recent comments about the AEW Brawl Out incident

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff often calls out Tony Khan for his booking of the All Elite Wrestling product. However, the former RAW GM seems to have a newfound respect for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega who recently revealed his take on the infamous Brawl Out incident in 2022:

"It's the most adult thing I have heard out of AEW in months and it adds to his credibility and character. I respect that. Because he's being honest and he had fun doing it in the process and the fact that saving a dog, in my opinion, puts him very high on my list of people that I'd like to meet. In all of the commentary, and reactions, even Tony Schiavone, I love Tony, he's a great dude. We're friends, but, Kenny Omega's comments were the most adult comments I have heard, anybody in AEW say publicly. Good on him," he signed off.

Kenny Omega also mentioned that he and CM Punk have mutual respect with each other potentially hinting that both made up after the All Out incident. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk ever reacts to Kenny Omega's comments.

