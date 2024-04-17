"Good on him” - WWE Legend has newfound respect for Kenny Omega after Brawl Out revelation

Kenny Omega has spoken about the physical skirmish that involved him, the Young Bucks, and CM Punk, in 2022 at All Out. That incident occurred after CM Punk lashed out at the EVPs of AEW with his comments during the post-match scrum. At All Out, Punk defended his AEW World Title against "Hangman" Adam Page, and things got heated backstage after the match.

Later, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had a backstage skirmish with Punk. There's still little clarity about what happened that day, as everyone involved was forced to sign NDAs. Omega has previously said he got involved in the fight only to take Punk's dog, Larry, out of danger.

The Cleaner recently said on his Twitch account that sometimes the only way out is fighting. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked his thoughts about these comments, and the former on-screen RAW GM spoke:

"It's the most adult thing I have heard out of AEW in months and it adds to his credibility and character. I respect that. Because he's being honest and he had fun doing it in the process and the fact that saving a dog, in my opinion, puts him very high on my list of people that I'd like to meet." he said.

"In all of the commentary, and reactions, even Tony Schiavone, I love Tony, he's a great dude. We're friends, but, Kenny Omega's comments were the most adult comments I have heard, anybody in AEW say publicly. Good on him," he signed off.

Kenny Omega says he is at peace with CM Punk

Omega's recent comments have been a revelation for wrestling fans. In the discussion, he said he is at peace with Punk. He also said that the two had reached out after Brawl Out, and they share a mutual respect now.

''It's just mutual respect. We reached out to each other. It's not like, 'Hey, we're good now.' It was; we were never bad. Honestly, if it weren't for a complete other factor, we wouldn't be able to have that talk on the night of brawl out. There's no issue between him [CM Punk] and me, as far as I know. I don't think there is, at all," said Omega.

Real-life beefs are never a good thing, and it's good to know that the two wrestlers have buried the hatchet.

