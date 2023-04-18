Veteran reveals Tony Khan was "really pi**ed off" after current WWE star's victory over AEW duo

AEW President Tony Khan was allegedly infuriated towards WWE, according to former WCW wrestler Konnan.

Khan was furious towards WWE after FTR dropped the AAA Tag Team Championship to Dragon Lee, who subsequently relinquished the title to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite Konnan's relationship with WWE, he has maintained a peaceful relationship with Tony Khan. This is because several AAA talents are involved with AEW.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan, who is a current AAA official, said that Tony Khan was upset about the whole situation.

"I can confirm to you 100 percent [Tony Khan's anger at WWE] is real and he was really pis**d off when Dragon Lee beat FTR," Konnan said.

He further discussed his conversation with Khan regarding working with WWE for Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame induction:

“He has Pentagon and Fenix and Taya [Valkyrie] and he’s got people under contract that we use, that literally started in AAA. I get along with Tony but I did tell him that I’m gonna [induct Rey Mysterio in the Hall of Fame] and he said, ‘Yeah, very good, very logical,’ because he knows we’re boys." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan revealed WWE veterans helped El Hijo del Vikingo avoid injury risks

Konnan has revealed that he asked Rey Mysterio to advise young Mexican wrestler El Hijo del Vikingo to slow down his in-ring style to reduce the risk of injury.

During an episode of his podcast, Konnan discussed how he had spoken to Vikingo about the possibility of getting injured in the wrestling ring because he is already having a knee operation:

“Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him. […] He already needs a knee operation, and Rey’s had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey, and Rey’s giving him very good advice. ‘Cause I want that guy to last. He’s talented, and he’s a good kid.” [3:45 onwards]

El Hijo del Vikingo gained mainstream attention after his impressive match with Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. He is the current AAA Mega Champion and will defend his title against Dralistico on Rampage this week.

