WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is giving "very good advice" to recent AEW debutant, says Konnan 

WCW veteran Konnan revealed that he had asked WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to offer some advice to a young Mexican wrestler about slowing things down in the ring to mitigate the risk of injury.

El Hijo del Vikingo is the current AAA Mega Champion. He catapulted into the mainstream spotlight following his match with Kenny Omega on an episode of AEW Dynamite. The young luchador wowed fans with his high-octane in-ring style.

When Konnan was asked on his Keepin' It 100 podcast if he had ever spoken to Vikingo about the risk of injury, he said the following:

“Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him.[…] He already needs a knee operation, and Rey’s had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey, and Rey’s giving him very good advice. ‘Cause I want that guy to last. He’s talented, and he’s a good kid.” [3:45 onwards]

At only 25 years old, the wrestling world can expect more jaw-dropping moments from Vikingo in the future, especially with legends like Konnan and Rey Mysterio helping him navigate his career.

Konnan says Tony Khan is not to blame for horrific injury in his promotion

AEW star Dante Martin suffered a horrific ankle injury at the ROH Supercard of Honor show over WrestleMania weekend. While many have been quick to criticize the young star for attempting such a risky spot and Tony Khan for allowing it, Konnan has taken a more lenient approach to the matter.

The spot in question involved Martin taking a Canadian Destroyer from Pentagón Jr. from atop a ladder through tables that had been set up outside the ring. The sequence resulted in the Top Flight member breaking his leg/ankle, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that AEW President Tony Khan should not be blamed for the unfortunate occurrence:

“My question is, how is it Tony’s fault? Did he tell him to go break his ankle? […] High risk, high reward, and sometimes high damage, you know?" [4:35 onwards]

Konnan also said that he understood Martin's desire to attempt these sorts of high-risk spots. He even referenced times when he and Rey Mysterio were discouraged from attempting dangerous maneuvers in their younger years:

“It’s hard not to tell a young guy not to run, not to fly. […] Especially [those that are] already getting pops for flying, and it’s expected of them. They’re not really physical guys, they’re kind of smaller.” [2:27 onwards]

Martin was admitted to hospital and has since been released. It is unclear when he will return. Tony Khan confirmed that Martin's brother and tag team partner, Darius, will continue to perform as a singles wrestler in the meantime.

