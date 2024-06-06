Veteran says top AEW star has "Chris Benoit mentality;" urges Tony Khan "to save him"

A wrestling veteran has made a bold claim about a top AEW star and stated that he has "Chris Benoit's mentality." The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson wrestled a safer style during his time with the WWE. However, he left the company to join AEW in 2021 and has had some of the most brutal and risky matchups in the promotion. Many veterans have called out Danielson and asked him to slow it down in the squared circle due to his history of neck injuries. The American Dragon is set to retire as a full-time performer later this year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Bryan Danielson has the mentality of Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. The WCW veteran further stated that it is up to Tony Khan to advise the former WWE Champion.

"Tony [Khan] is at fault because this is probably Bryan [Danielson]. You know, he's got that Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit mentality. He's only gonna go a hundred miles an hour, he's not gonna go it all and he has no low speed. He's just always gonna bring it but it's up to Tony [Khan] to save him from himself and go, 'Hey dude, you can't be doing these risky moves anymore' and he's not doing that." [From 03:18 to 03:40]

Tommy Dreamer comments on Bryan Danielson's AEW Dynamite promo

The American Dragon cut a passionate promo this past week on AEW Dynamite, where he declared himself for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The veteran also reminded everyone that his full-time career in professional wrestling will come to an end soon.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer reflected on the promo and predicted that Bryan will likely retire in the next four or eight months.

"He cuts a promo about eight months ago, and he took us on a bit of a journey. He cut this promo tonight, but he brought us back to 'Hey, I said I'm not gonna be a full-time wrestler,' which is cool 'cause we're still gonna see him make occasional appearances. But we're not gonna see him for much longer and so that means with eight he got about four more months to go."

Bryan Danielson has yet to win a title in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he wins the Owen Hart Cup and gets an AEW World Title shot at the 2024 All In PPV in Wembley Stadium.

