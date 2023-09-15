Video resurfaces of Jade Cargill praising CM Punk amidst rumors of her WWE debut

Rumor has it that Jade Cargill could be leaving AEW for WWE soon. Some believe that the star might have decided this after CM Punk's exit, and a recently resurfaced video seems to indicate that they were close.

Cargill was one of the most praised stars on the roster after her debut, and her quick journey to capturing the TBS Championship broke history. She also had an undefeated streak that only came to an end earlier this year. However, now that there are rumblings that she could jump to WWE, fans are unearthing some interesting things about her.

Reports about CM Punk's status with the AEW roster alleged that many disliked him, however, Jade Cargill wasn't one of them. A clip of her January 2023 interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast recently went viral, wherein she praised Punk. Due to this, many are now using the clip to prove that she's going to WWE because of how AEW handled The Second City Saint.

"'Cause they were like: yeah, you're gonna use a chair. I was like: I'mma use a chair? I've never used a chair in my life, how am I gonna use a chair - and nobody gave me instructions other than [CM Punk]."

How legitimate are the claims of Jade Cargill's jump to WWE?

While many are sure that Cargill could make it big in WWE, and some have even called for her to jump for years, will it actually happen? Notably, Jade Cargill returned to AEW last week, which has left many to question the reports.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp claimed that there were many in both AEW and WWE who believed she'd be heading to the Stamford-based promotion. Since then, Fightful Select added that sources in WWE believed that she'll be signed soon. However, it's believed that the reason behind her alleged move isn't because of monetary gain.

Lastly, Fightful Select also reported that Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander shared an embrace following her Rampage match. According to those she spoke to, they claimed she made no mention of a WWE move, as she'll reportedly be focusing on her family and softball team. It remains to be seen if she'll make the jump, but at this time, it's still simply speculation.