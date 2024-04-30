"Vince isn't there anymore" - Mercedes Moné under fire after "unnatural" and "rotten" AEW Dynamite segment

Mercedes Moné is getting heat for her last week's Dynamite segment with Willow Nightingale.

Willow won the TBS Championship at Dynasty after defeating former champion Julia Hart. She had a post-victory celebration on Dynamite last week. But The CEO crashed her party and left her in a pile of embarrassment after slapping her in the middle of the ring.

On the latest episode of the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette and Brian Last heavily criticized Mercedes' last week's Dynamite segment. Jim stated that the segment was very "unnatural" and "rotten" due to its bad presentation.

"Now she's just doing a heel promo, and the people were booing her, and if you could believe any of this because it's either rotten material or really bad acting... But nevertheless, Willow is trying, but they're standing unnaturally."

Brian then pointed out that the segment felt like it was crafted by WWE under Vince McMahon's rule. To this, Jim responded:

"Vince [McMahon] ain't there, you don't have to do that sh*t now." (...) They did a rotten job of it anyway. If they had been standing on their f**king heads, three feet of sh*t, it would have still been rotten, but that's the thing is in this... the material in this, I don't know what the f**k."

Eric Bischoff criticizes Mercedes Moné mic skills

Speaking on the recent edition of 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff blasted Mercedes Moné for her poor mic skills. thatHe stated it would be much better if she stayed away from the microphone.

"Every time she opens her mouth, her stock value decreases by about 10%. She'd be much better off never to say anything. Just smile and do a little f**king dance and come out with funny hair. Do all that sh*t. That got her over," Bischoff said.

It has been more than a month since Mercedes Moné joined AEW and she hasn't stepped inside the ring. Instead, she has been featured in multiple promos in the build-up to her debut match. She is set to face Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship in Las Vegas on May 26.