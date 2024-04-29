Mercedes Moné's "stock value" in AEW has been decreasing for one reason, veteran says

Wrestling Veteran believes Mercedes Moné's "stock value" in AEW has been decreasing. The star who said this is Eric Bischoff.

Former Sasha Banks arrived in AEW last month on Dynamite but hasn't stepped inside the ring yet. She is set to have her first debut match against Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas in May.

In the meantime, she is not sitting idle but making regular television appearances. She has been delivering promo after promo every week, hyping up her debut match.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Mercedes Moné's wrestling skills but also pointed out a major flaw with her. He stated that she is not good on the mic.

He said, "I don't dislike Mercedes. She's a phenomenal wrestler. She's a phenomenal performer in the ring. She's had an incredible run. She's hugely successful and I respect the hell out of her for what she's accomplished. That doesn't mean she's capable of holding a mic for more than 30 seconds. She's wasn't in WWE, but guess what they knew that and they worked around that."

He added that her poor mic skills are decreasing her value in the pro wrestling world.

"Every time she opens her mouth, her stock value decreases by about 10%. She'd be much better off never to say anything. Just smile and do a little f**king dance and come out with funny hair. Do all that sh*t. That got her over." [6:20 - 7:16]

Tommy Dreamer feels AEW should've kept Mercedes Moné off TV until her debut match

The AEW fans are waiting for Mercedes Moné to get inside the ring but will have to wait a little longer.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer pointed out that Tony Khan feeding the fans scraps while making them wait for a full-fledged meal is harming The CEO's bond with her audience.

He stated that AEW should've written her off programming and brought her back only when she was cleared to wrestle.

He said, "It's a disconnect, but if I'm not medically cleared but then somebody jumped me from behind and I'm already hurt and then I get hurt again and then I'm back the next week? If you can't do physical stuff, then maybe just kind of disappear to come back again?"

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné is still not cleared to get inside the squared circle. At the post-Dynasty media scrum, the President of the Jacksonville-based company revealed that she would be cleared for Double or Nothing.

