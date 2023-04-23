"Vince gonna fire him for a second time" - Twitter reacts to wrestling legend explaining why he left AEW to join WWE

Under Vince McMahon's supervision, WWE has released multiple stars over the past few years who have ended up in AEW. However, William Regal is one of the few talents who has joined Tony Khan's company but has returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion joined AEW in 2022 at the Revolution pay-per-view, showing up after Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson. The three formed the Blackpool Combat Club shortly after, adding Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to their ranks.

After betraying Jon Moxley at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view, William Regal helped MJF win the AEW World Championship. It was later confirmed that the Englishman was leaving the Jacksonville-based company to make a return to WWE.

He recently took to Twitter to open up about his exit from Tony Khan's company.

"Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be... I also realised he has summed up conversations with brief answers," William Regal tweeted.

The wrestling veteran added:

"We eventually talked about me leaving two weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have…," Regal concluded.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be. Then and I only then did he tell me ….1/2

William Regal @RealKingRegal .. where he was and what problems he was having. I told him to get off the phone and take care off his family and he shouldn’t be talking to me know. I also realise he has summed up conversations with brief answers. ……

William Regal @RealKingRegal We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have…

Fans had plenty to say about his tweets, with some suggesting these posts could mean a potential exit from WWE once again.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB WHY Is William Regal tweeting as if he about to be fired? WHY Is William Regal tweeting as if he about to be fired?

Common Sense @CommonS37481141 @MILANO_MOBBBB why is he bringing it up now? It's a passe topic that really no one cares about anymore. Very random.. @MILANO_MOBBBB why is he bringing it up now? It's a passe topic that really no one cares about anymore. Very random..

1 @TronCallis_ @MILANO_MOBBBB that’s a man with a guilty conscience or a man that’s definitely about to be cut. @MILANO_MOBBBB that’s a man with a guilty conscience or a man that’s definitely about to be cut.

Pätrick Pätterson @ColoniaBone @WONF4W Aka VKM is back and the purge is coming. NASTY @WONF4W Aka VKM is back and the purge is coming. NASTY

Former WWE star feels William Regal was unhappy to sign with AEW

William Regal's exit from AEW led to much confusion among fans as he was heavily involved in the world title program at the time.

Former WWE star EC3 speculated that William Regal could have regretted his decision to join AEW.

“When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management,’” EC3 said. [04:05 - 04:15]

William Regal was regularly featured on television when he was the NXT general manager. However, he has not been seen on WWE television since his return. There have been rumors that Tony Khan put a clause in Regal's contract that won't allow the wrestling veteran to make a televised appearance for a year.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes