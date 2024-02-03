"Vince was very hands-on with me" - AEW star gets honest about working with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is trending all over the internet after a recent lawsuit came to light. Following that revelation, AEW star Dustin Rhodes had an opportunity to discuss working with Mr. McMahon in WWE.

Dustin has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for over three decades. In his career, he has fought in many promotions, including WWE. He had multiple runs in the company, rising in popularity for his Goldust gimmick.

Before Vince McMahon's scandal hit the news, Dustin Rhodes spoke to Denise Salcedo. He discussed how the former WWE Chairman had impacted the Goldust character.

"Vince was very hands-on with me, in the promo work at the beginning. He really brought out the voice - how he liked it. And the 'Remember The Name,' which I later turned into 'You Will Never Forget The Name.' All that kind of stuff, but they still both worked,” Dustin said. [40:25 - 40:44]

Dustin Rhodes saw Vince McMahon as a father-like figure

During the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Dustin Rhodes didn't hold back from mentioning what he thought about McMahon as a person.

The AEW star stated he found him similar to his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

“It was just awesome that [McMahon] was there, hands-on with it... He's another God-like figure, [a] father-like figure. It was very daunting and scary. He wanted it his way, and it's like, 'Yes, sir. Yes, sir. I'm trying here, man. Let's figure it out.' It's like cutting a promo in front of your dad,” Dustin added. [41:45 - 42:05]

McMahon has resigned from his position as the Executive Chairman of TKO following the sex trafficking allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.

In a statement, McMahon stated he decided to resign out of respect for the WWE Universe, TKO, shareholders, and business partners. He had taken up the position after the UFC-WWE merger and TKO formation last September.

