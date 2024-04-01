Vince McMahon botched current AEW star’s debut match in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran of the wrestling industry recently claimed that Vince McMahon may have messed up a top AEW star's debut for WWE a few years ago. He felt that the former chairman had "no clue" in this sense.

Vince Russo recently opened up about the only time Sting competed at WrestleMania, nine years ago against Triple H. It was The Icon's debut match for WWE, and saw The Game go over, in what turned out to be a controversial decision.

While on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo, and EC3 talked about that match from a few years ago. They realized one major detail from that match that proved that Vince McMahon had "no clue" about who was on whose side. They talked about how the nWo came out to help Sting fend off DX when The Icon feuded with them decades ago.

"That's exactly what it was Chris [Featherstone], that's exactly what it was. Like Vince had no clue who was on whose side, that's exactly what it was."

EC3 wondered if there were any discussions among the parties involved in the match, but Russo claimed that knowing Sting, he may have just gone with it.

"I don't think Sting would have said anything, that's the type of guy he is. Bro I don't think he would have said nothing. But that's exactly it Chris, he [Vince] did not know." [5:43- 6:15]

Jeff Jarrett reveals he was unsatisfied with Sting's WWE debut

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also commented on the match between Sting and Triple H earlier this month. According to him, the match result was out of place, so he felt like Vince McMahon's booking was influenced by someone.

On his My World podcast, the current AEW star talked about how a match on a big stage like WrestleMania usually ends with the face getting the win and concluding the feud well. But in the end, with Triple H taking the win, the face did not go over.

“My gut reaction, and almost the same when Taker lost the Streak. Almost exactly in my gut, I said, ‘Who got in Vince’s ear? Somebody got in his ear. Somebody got his ear.’ It doesn’t feel like a promoter mentality that — again, it’s not a RAW, it’s not a TV show. It’s the big one. Not just the WWE, but professional wrestling in and of itself — consumer confidence is built on the protagonists winning the money match. And it didn’t happen. I thought somebody got his ear,” the WWE legend said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

In the end, Sting would come back a few months later, this time to feud against Seth Rollins. An unfortunate injury during a match against The Visionary forced The Icon to retire in 2020. However, he would later join AEW and return to the ring, eventually retiring in March 2020.

Poll : Do you think Sting should have beaten Triple H at WrestleMania 31? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion