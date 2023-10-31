Vince McMahon made an AEW star WWE World Champion as he never politicked "to be the guy" backstage

An AEW star who is also a former WWE Champion recently revealed what it took for him to become World Champion by the former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry, who captured his first World Title after defeating Randy Orton at Night of Champions 2011 to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on the A to Z podcast, the former WWE star recalled his only World Title victory in the Stamford-based promotion:

"The whole point of me winning was based off like a whole career of not politicking to be the guy," said Henry. "It got to the point to where every time I lost, the crowd would say, 'Bulls***, no that ain't right,' and then they ended up having to do the right thing. My career forced them to do the right thing."

Henry also revealed what Vince McMahon told him before the match:

"Well, I guess, since the crowd turns on us every time you lose, I guess you're going over tonight," recalled Henry. H/T:[WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Mark Henry opens up about MJF's backstage attitude

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and praised him for his backstage behavior and helping out talents.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the AEW veteran spoke highly of MJF:

"Every show, you already market the fact that MJF is gonna be there, and for him not to be greedy when he could be, he could say no I don't want Adam Copeland [Edge], I don't want Bryan Danielson, I don't want Samoa Joe, I don't want CM Punk. I want the spotlight for myself means that he is a guy who wants the greater good, who wants to be successful not by the means of 'It's just me' but successful by the means of the organization and the program that you trying to build." [From 16:00 to 16:48]

The former World Champion further stated:

"He is brilliant beyond his years. Like you walk in the locker room, and he helps with production. He helps and writes for people who can't do it for themselves. He goes and supports, so you see him going through what camera angles to take. He twenty-some years old man, and you don't find that very often and to have that understanding, and I'm like, 'Where do you get that from?' And it's just that he pays attention and understands that It's not just about him. If he wanted to take it, It ain't nobody that could stop him." [From 16:48 to 17:40]

