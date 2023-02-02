Vince McMahon could have played key role in 4-time WWE Champion joining AEW 

It looks like Vince McMahon inadvertently became his own enemy at one point, leading to a former WWE Champion joining AEW.

Before Bryan Danielson made his debut in AEW in September 2021, he was one of the biggest stars in his former company. Apart from bagging several titles during his time at the Stamford-based Promotion, Bryan was also a massive fan-favorite who got cheers from the audience every time he appeared.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the American Dragon revealed that he had been called by Vince McMahon in 2020 and asked if AEW was doing anything better than WWE. As it stands, it is very possible that Vince's question drove Danielson to take an interest in AEW.

Bryan Danielson, one of WWE’s top stars, says that in early 2020 McMahon called him and asked a question that shocked the wrestler: “Do you see anything that AEW’s doing better than us?” Danielson, at home on paternity leave, spent the next two weeks watching every morsel of AEW programming and came to a conclusion: AEW committed more time to and placed more value on the craft of fighting in the ring. WWE’s shows were often marked by long segments of characters on the microphone and short matches. “It feels like you’re watching a wrestling show without any wrestling,” Danielson told McMahon. (H/T: Bloomberg)

The former WWE Champion has a tough match ahead in AEW

While Bryan Danielson seems to be on the path to face MJF in the future, the AEW World Champion has managed to put another hurdle in Danielson's route.

After The American Dragon managed to defeat Timothy Thatcher this week on Dynamite, a subsequent segment showed MJF already making plans with Rush to take down Danielson. The Salt of the Earth offered a briefcase full of money to Rush, claiming that more were on the way if the latter managed to defeat Bryan next week.

With Danielson having taken down his last few opponents, it remains to be seen if Rush can stop his momentum next week.

Do you think Bryan Danielson should become the next AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

