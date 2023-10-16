Vince McMahon once publicly apologized to former WWE Superstar for firing him

For many years, Vince McMahon was the head honcho of WWE. While there have been several controversial sackings during his time, the one in 2014 ruffled several feathers – that of CM Punk. Word soon got out that the Voice of the Voiceless received his termination papers on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee.

Vince McMahon had publicly apologized to Punk for this back in 2014. McMahon took the opportunity to tender an apology on the Stone Cold Podcast.

"I would like to apologize. Sometimes, in a big corporation, the legal people don't know what the talent is doing, and conversely. Punk got his severance papers, moreover, on the day he got married. That was a coincidence. So, I want to personally apologize for that."

Vince McMahon then went on to clear the air about whether there was ever a chance of the audience seeing Punk in a WWE ring again.

"Other than that, the only thing I have to say about Punk is, that there have been a number of individuals, in the past, who have been disgruntled, and said a lot of things about this organization, and I am not gonna wash the dirty laundry in public. I don't think there's any reason for that. I think there are a lot of things that he may say and maybe regret one day in terms of looking back at it but nonetheless, I hope that one day, we will be able to get back together," he said. (0:10 - 1:00)

Vince McMahon reportedly nixed ideas of CM Punk returning to their ring

Ever since CM Punk was controversially sacked from AEW, there has been talk about where he'd end up next. In 2019, before the Second City Saint made his AEW debut, Vince McMahon had nixed any idea of Punk returning to WWE programming.

Since his ouster, Punk has made backstage appearances in some wrestling promotions. But the question of where he'll restart his wrestling career remains unanswered.

Do you think CM Punk will ever return to the ring? Tell us in the comments section below.