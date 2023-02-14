A polarizing figure in the wrestling world, CM Punk's differences with WWE is a chapter that follows many interesting takes. One such page of the story involves Punk's exit from the Stamford-based promotion on his wedding day, which is a shocking fact.

In June 2014, CM Punk was let go by WWE after several months of inactivity. It was rumored that the then-35-year-old himself retired from wrestling due to multiple injuries. Whatever the case may be, the company opted to release its former champion on his wedding day to former star AJ Lee.

CM Punk kept a low profile following his wrestling hiatus. Only in November of that year did he break his silence on the matter. Speaking to Colt Cabana In the Art of Wrestling podcast, the Voice of the Voiceless discussed his WWE release and claimed it was a deliberate effort to spoil his wedding ceremony.

"The day of my wedding, I got a FedEx in the mail. It was my termination papers. I was fired. I was fired on my wedding day. Very calculated, very deliberate. As much as I chuckled at it and didn't let it affect my day."

Punk swore not to return to WWE after that day. In an attempt to clear the air, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon apologized for the company's mistakes during an appearance on The Steve Austin Show.

"Sometimes in a big corporation, the legal people don't necessarily know what talent relations are doing and conversely. Punk got his severance papers moreover on the day he got married. That was a coincidence. So I want to personally apologize for that." (H/T Cageside)

CM Punk deemed McMahon's apology a publicity stunt during another appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast. He is currently signed to All-Elite Wrestling, having returned to wrestling in 2021, and is out of action with a muscle injury since his famous "Brawl-Out" incident last September.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently posted a picture alongside AJ Lee to celebrate Valentine's Day

The Best in the World experienced a rollercoaster in 2022. He won the AEW World Championship but had to abdicate from the top spot temporarily due to injury. Then on the road to All Out, Punk became involved in backstage drama with fellow stars.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old acknowledged his wife's support during these troublesome times. AJ Lee and Punk are about to complete nine years as a couple this year.

CM Punk departed WWE with bitter memories, but he did return to serve in the promotion in November 2019. He became an analyst and contributor for WWE Backstage. Organized by Fox Sports, the show was a hit but got suspended in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

