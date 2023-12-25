Vince McMahon reportedly changed his phone number after misconduct allegations; WWE legend tried calling him

A former WWE Champion has disclosed that he lost touch with Vince McMahon after he seemingly changed his phone number following allegations of misconduct.

The WWE legend in question is Rob Van Dam. He has had a legendary pro wrestling career, competing in several top promotions. Across his numerous stints in the Stamford-based company, RVD worked closely with Vince McMahon.

Last year, reports indicated that McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four women to suppress allegations of misconduct. Moreover, he briefly retired from WWE amid the investigation.

On Marty Jannetty's Party with Marty podcast, Rob Van Dam revealed that he lost contact with his former boss after allegations of misconduct. He added that Kevin Nash told him McMahon had changed his phone number.

“Once this thing happened with Vince and the scandal, I heard from Kevin Nash, actually, but it wasn’t firsthand. I heard him say that Vince changed his number. I tried his number and got nothing. I haven’t talked to him since then.” [H/T Ringside News]

Vince McMahon is still integral to WWE

After Vince McMahon retired from WWE last July, his corporate positions were taken over by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Meanwhile, Triple H replaced him as the creative head of the main roster.

Vince returned to WWE in January 2023 to facilitate the sale of the promotion. However, he did not join the company's creative team in a full-time capacity again. After World Wrestling Entertainment merged with UFC, reports suggested McMahon could exit the organization.

According to a recent report, Vince has no intention of leaving the company anytime soon, but he doesn't have much creative input in WWE's storylines.

Vince is the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company formed after the merger of WWE and UFC. Hence, he is still among the most influential individuals in the organization. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran pro wrestling promoter.

