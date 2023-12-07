Is Vince McMahon leaving TKO Holdings? What we know so far

Since selling WWE to Endeavor Group, Vince McMahon has been part of many significant moments. The first big moment after the sale of the Stamford-based promotion was when the Ari Emanuel-led group decided to merge WWE and UFC under one umbrella, known as the TKO Group Holdings.

While McMahon became the Executive Chairman of TKO, he seemingly lost all his creative authority as Triple H was made sole in charge of content in WWE. This development was again rather significant. Last month, Vince McMahon reportedly sold $700 million worth in TKO Stock, which represented 25% of his holdings in TKO.

This move by the 78-year-old led many to believe he was leaving the company. However, as per recent reports, McMahon has no intentions of parting ways with the company. A recent report said that a need for liquid money is what supposedly caused McMahon to sell his TKO stocks last month. The report stated:

"Multiple sources have indicated that McMahon has no plans to stop working for the company. Even though his role has shifted away from creative, which is overseen by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, there is no doubt that McMahon still wields great power in the company."

This report would surely bring a smile to the faces of Vince McMahon fans. Despite not having the same creative power, McMahon is someone who built WWE into what it is today, and hence, the fans hold him in high regard.

Top AEW star praises Vince McMahon

Despite finding himself in a fair share of controversies, Vince McMahon is highly regarded by the people who have worked with him. Many credit McMahon's insane work ethic as the reason behind WWE's massive success. Recently, an AEW star showered McMahon with plenty of praise.

The AEW star in question is Chris Jericho. During his appearance on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho spoke about his relationship with McMahon. He believed people could learn plenty from the TKO Group Executive Chairman. Jericho said:

"There are the reasons why he's stepping aside, and I'm not talking about that side of things. I never thought he would step down. I think had those other issues come up, there is no way he would have. Also, Vince is also smart, and I bet he was like, 'Okay, I'm at the point now where this is not good for me to be here.' He trained, groomed Triple H for 20 years, and probably felt confident enough that things were going to continue without him. I say this all the time in AEW, I think everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon."

He continued:

"That's where you really understand what the wrestling business is, and how the business works. I loved working for him, I loved going head-to-head with him and creating ideas, debating ideas, arguing ideas. He always used to say, 'I'm not here to teach you wrestling lessons, I'm here to teach you life lessons.' He did. He taught me a lot of life lessons. The guy is a really f*cking cool guy, from my experiences with him. Not easy to deal with, an a**h*le sometimes, but he's your boss, you're not supposed to be friends with your boss all the time, but you can still get on a private jet and drink for four hours listening to the Stones." (19:50 - 21:07)

The former WWE Superstar's statement is proof of the respect Vince McMahon has earned over the years. It will be interesting to keep a tab on the 78-year-old's future.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here