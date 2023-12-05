Top AEW star concedes - "Everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon"

A former AEW World Champion recently commented on working with Vince McMahon and revealed that he often mentions his former boss's name backstage in AEW while giving advice.

The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho, who debuted in WWE back in 1999 and spent nearly two decades in the company. Jericho's last match with the promotion was in 2018, the veteran then jumped ship to sign with the up-and-coming AEW in 2019.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho reflected on his relationship with former WWE owner Vince McMahon and stated that he learned a lot from McMahon.

"There are the reasons why he's stepping aside, and I'm not talking about that side of things. I never thought he would step down. I think had those other issues come up, there is no way he would have. Also, Vince is also smart and I bet he was like, 'Okay, I'm at the point now where it's not good for me to be here.' He trained, groomed, Triple H for 20 years and probably felt confident enough that things were going to continue without him. I say this all the time in AEW, I think everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon."

He continued:

"That's where you really understand what the wrestling business is and how the business works. I loved working with him, I loved going head-to-head with him and creating ideas, debating ideas, arguing ideas. He always used to say, 'I'm not here to teach you wrestling lessons, I'm here to teach you life lesson.' He did. He taught me a lot of life lessons. The guy is a really f*cking cool guy, from my experiences with him. Not easy to deal with, an a**h*le sometimes, but he's your boss, you're not supposed to be friends with your boss all the time, but you can still get on a private jet and drink for four hours listening to the Stones," H/T:[Fightful] (19:50 - 21:07)

AEW star reveals Chris Jericho's advice to him backstage

AEW star Satnam Singh recently praised Chris Jericho and revealed the advice the veteran gave to him.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh stated the following:

“Chris Jericho is a really nice person, down to earth. I meet him always, he took me to the—like on a cruise, so we have a match over there on a cruise, and he’s always like a motivation person. He always gets to say nice things, and whenever I talk to him he just says ‘keep doing whatever it is you’re doing, you’re doing a great job, keep focused on that.’ He knows I have a really good team behind me, I have a good talent person with me, like Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and also Sonjay Dutt you know? So I have a really nice team, he says ‘just follow them, ask them, and whatever they say to you, do that.” [8:41-9:34]

What is your favorite match of Chris Jericho in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.