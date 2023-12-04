WWE Hall of Famer's stablemate reveals Chris Jericho's backstage advice to him in AEW (Exclusive)

When it comes to asking for advice in wrestling, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone with as much knowledge as Chris Jericho. But what has The Ocho been telling a current AEW star?

The star in question is Satnam Singh, who has been on the AEW roster for almost two years at the time of writing. He has aligned himself with Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt during his time in the company, and has certainly learned a thing or two about how to win a match.

Which is why Chris Jericho's advice to Satnam Singh was simply keep doing what he's doing and he'll achieve success in All Elite Wrestling. Here's what he had to say to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta during an exclusive interview:

“Chris Jericho is a really nice person, down to earth. I meet him always, he took me to the—like on a cruise, so we have a match over there on a cruise, and he’s always like a motivation person. He always gets to say nice things, and whenever I talk to him he just says ‘keep doing whatever it is you’re doing, you’re doing a great job, keep focused on that.’ He knows I have a really good team behind me, I have a good talent person with me, like Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and also Sonjay Dutt you know? So I have a really nice team, he says ‘just follow them, ask them, and whatever they say to you, do that.” [8:41-9:34]

Satnam has been away from TV in recent weeks as he visits his family in India, but it's safe to say that at the turn of the new year, the 'One in a Billion' will be one to look out for in All Elite Wrestling.

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

Chris Jericho will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships very soon

When AEW first started, the idea of seeing Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega teaming up together seemed impossible. However, fast-forward a few years and the duo now known as The Golden Jets are the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November to take the tag title shot away from Matt and Nick Jackson, who threw a tantrum after the match because of the loss.

The current champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, have already made their feelings known about The Golden Jets, even attacking Jericho after the Full Gear pay-per-view to give themselves an early advantage.

