Vince McMahon was reportedly very high on 3-time WWE World Champion before their controversial release 

WWE's former Chairman, Vince McMahon, is one of the biggest heels of all time in pro wrestling, but often wrestlers have shared stories that put him in a better light. Matt Hardy recently spoke on the special bond between his brother Jeff and McMahon in a never-heard-before story.

Jeff Hardy's tenure with WWE was an on-and-off affair, and while the star enjoyed success in the promotion, his personal demons held him back. In total, The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE twice, with his 2009 exit being a decision from Jeff himself.

During the recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran pointed out how McMahon seemed to see something special in Jeff.

"Regardless of whether you love or hate Vince or whatever, you respect him or you don't respect him. Vince was such a genius and he saw things in people," Matt said. "He saw some intangible essence, force, within Jeff that just drew him to him. Vince loved Jeff."

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



“I’m not an animal, I’m not a monster...You’ve broken my heart. I’m a human” - Vince McMahon



“What did all the people do when Saddam was overthrown? They partied. He was a self-serving control freak - sound familiar?” - Jeff Hardy



Well. #OnThisDayInWWE 15 years ago on #WWERaw “I’m not an animal, I’m not a monster...You’ve broken my heart. I’m a human” - Vince McMahon“What did all the people do when Saddam was overthrown? They partied. He was a self-serving control freak - sound familiar?” - Jeff HardyWell. #OnThisDayInWWE 15 years ago on #WWERaw:“I’m not an animal, I’m not a monster...You’ve broken my heart. I’m a human” - Vince McMahon“What did all the people do when Saddam was overthrown? They partied. He was a self-serving control freak - sound familiar?” - Jeff HardyWell. https://t.co/MbX1bVTX8P

Matt Hardy continued:

"He realized he had this incredible connection with the people that were sitting in those seatse. He loved the way Jeff sold. He was a big supporter of Jeff, and he felt like there was still something very special about him, and he wanted to give him an opportunity to grab the brass ring and see what he would do with it." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Jeff Hardy is still currently signed to AEW but is indefinitely suspended. Unfortunately, the Charismatic Enigma needs to deal with his legal issues and is set to appear in court later today (21 December 2022).

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show here.

Jeff Hardy was reportedly meant to win the Money in the Bank match at WWE WrestleMania 23 back in 2008

As many fans recall, CM Punk ended up winning the Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 23, which ended up catapulting the star into the WWE main event. However, according to Matt, the plans were initially very different.

BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet OTD in 2008:

CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Edge and bringing the championship back to Raw. OTD in 2008:CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Edge and bringing the championship back to Raw. https://t.co/GtWCgomDDH

During an episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran detailed that Jeff Hardy was meant to win the briefcase at WrestleMania, but his personal demons derailed WWE's plans for him.

“That was the plan, that he was going to win the Money In The Bank briefcase. It was at this point they pulled the trigger and decided they wanted to turn him into the champion. I know Freddie Prinze had been given this edict to get Jeff ready for the championship,” Matt said. (H/T: Bodyslam.net)

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk also notably have a long and storied history, and many fans have been hoping to see them continue their WWE rivalry in AEW. Unfortunately, both stars' statuses with the promotion are currently unknown, and fans will simply have to wait for more information.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes