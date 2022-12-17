Vince McMahon reportedly scrapped major WrestleMania plans due to 5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion's drug addiction

WWE's storied history with the legendary Jeff Hardy hasn't always been positive. While 2008 was a monumental year for The Charismatic Enigma, due to his drug addiction, he lost out on a massive WrestleMania Moment.

Jeff Hardy's personal demons haven't only cost him opportunities in WWE, but his recent DUI felony arrest has put his problems in the spotlight yet again. With a number of wrestlers succumbing to the same demons, many fans online have questioned how AEW allowed the star to fall so early in his run with them.

While his future with AEW is still unclear, during the recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star's brother revealed that Jeff was planned to win 2008's Money in the Bank match:

“That was the plan, that he was going to win the Money In The Bank briefcase. It was at this point they pulled the trigger and decided they wanted to turn him into the champion. I know Freddie Prinze had been given this edict to get Jeff ready for the championship,” Matt said.

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush ON THIS DAY - 2008: Jeff Hardy wins the WWE Championship at Armageddon against Edge and Triple H. ON THIS DAY - 2008: Jeff Hardy wins the WWE Championship at Armageddon against Edge and Triple H. https://t.co/tTodklIGtx

Matt continued, noting how remorseful his brother was after having a stern conversation with WWE officials and Vince McMahon:

“Jeff was in Mexico on an international tour and its at some point there he ended up taking something, but he ended up getting popped in a drug test. Vince called and was like, ‘what the f**k have you done?’ I guess they talked it through and Jeff said they spoke for a while and they seemed to be kosher. Jeff just apologized and regretted taking it.” (H/T: Bodyslam.net)

Matt Hardy also revealed that if he and Jeff hadn't returned to WWE back in 2017, the two would have dropped the TNA World Tag Team Champions. He also might have had another run with the promotion's World Championship.

Former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing after his DUI arrest is still ongoing

Jeff Hardy's demons, unfortunately, caught up to him again this year after having what was building up to a promising run in AEW. The Charismatic Enigma is currently suspended from promotion and can only return if he submits a negative drug test and has proven he went to rehab.

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing is set for this coming Wednesday, the 21st of December. Additionally, Jeff's legal team is trying to reconcile the offense and make sure it doesn't go to trial.

Unfortunately, many fans have now begun to question whether WWE was correct in letting the legend go in the end. Regardless, only time will tell if Jeff Hardy ends up evading the consequences yet again and gets one more chance to turn his life around.

