"I’m not ready to do that quite yet" - Top AEW star details a conversation he had with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE

Vince McMahon is known for coming up with vivid ideas for his company's programming. During one of his podcast episodes, Matt Hardy detailed his final disagreement with Vince surrounding the former's future.

Matt and Jeff Hardy officially became The Hardy Boyz in 1998 and enjoyed significant success soon after. While the duo didn't always agree with McMahon, the brothers had lengthy tenures with WWE. However, The Broken One left the company in 2020 for AEW, while Jeff made his exit in 2021.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the star revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to move towards becoming a producer instead.

“I just told him, ‘I know how you see me,’ you’re trying to move me to a producer role, and I’m not ready to do that quite yet. I’m ready to still finish up in the ring, I know I have a few more years left and I’m going to go until it’s time for me to step out,” Hardy disclosed. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The Hardys are currently in what they both describe as their "final runs" in wrestling. It's unclear whether Matt would follow Vince McMahon's plan for him and transition into a producer in the near future.

Matt Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon didn't believe the "Ultimate Deletion" angle would work in WWE

While speaking on an episode of The Extreme life of Matt Hardy, the star recalled McMahon's reaction after he pitched the "Ultimate Deletion" storyline that featured the former against Bray Wyatt.

"There was a standing ovation at the end of it, and I remember Vince was like, ‘I hope that means it’s good. I just don’t get it.’ I remember somebody told me [Vince said], ‘If this ends up doing a good number? I’m not on the pulse anymore. If this ends up doing a really good number? I need to change the way I do business'." (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

The pairing between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt was well-received by most fans, contrary to Vince McMahon's concerns. It will be interesting to see if the two former rivals return to WWE in the near future.

