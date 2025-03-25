Vince McMahon's major change for Lana was weird, speculates WWE legend (Exclusive)

Rusev (aka Miro) had an underwhelming stint in the company in AEW. However, when he was signed to WWE from 2010 to 2020, he was immensely over. The 39-year-old's real-life wife Lana (CJ Perry) served as his manager, and the duo was adored by fans worldwide.

When The Bulgarian Brute and Lana were introduced to fans, the latter spoke in a Russian accent. Eventually, she began delivering promos in her normal speaking voice and fans were caught off guard. It is unknown why the former WWE star did this. However, according to veteran Dutch Mantell, the duo might have asked then-company chairman Vince McMahon to allow it and he probably gave them the green light. He opened up on this subject on the last episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine:

"Me and Swagger worked for them every night for damn near six months. Every night. I don't know why they changed her Russian accent. She was just talking as she would normally talk. I guess they went in there and had a meeting with Vince and he was like 'Sounds good to me pal. Lets do it. Lets do it." said Dutch Mantell. [From 1:32 to 2:20]

Bill Apter on why Rusev did not become a main eventer in WWE

On the above-mentioned Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, journalist Bill Apter speculated that the former Miro did not become a main event player due to political and backstage reasons:

"I don't know the backstory but from the beginning, when he (Rusev) came into WWE, he looked main event. He looked like a guy that would be a main event guy and it never ever happened. I don't know, political or backstage stuff but that guy really looked like a top guy. He looked like a wrestler!" said Apter. [From 3:45 to 4:12]

Rusev is a three-time United States Champion. He is also a former AEW TNT Champion.

