5-time WWE United States Champion "came off very unlikeable" on RAW, believes Matt Hardy

This week's episode of WWE RAW was held in Brussels, Belgium for the first time. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the massive promo segment that featured John Cena.

The former five-time United States Champion appeared in front of a very hostile Brussels crowd on March 17, 2025. Cena officially broke his silence on his vicious heel turn for the first time in over two decades, joining forces with The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber.

The Franchise Player accused the WWE Universe of being selfish, claiming they only cared about what they would gain from his heel turn. John Cena described his relationship with fans as toxic and dysfunctional before being confronted by The American Nightmare, who received a thunderous babyface pop.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Destroyer stated he found the heel promo effective and appreciated John Cena's ability to embody a whiny and wronged person. Matt Hardy specifically pointed out the 47-year-old star's success in coming off as unlikeable, which he deemed necessary.

"I dug it man, I thought he [John Cena] did a real good job at just being a whiny, b*tchy guy who just felt like he’d been wronged and he came off very unlikable while doing it, which is I think what you need out of John Cena," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Chris Van Vliet says one major question was left unanswered during John Cena's segment on WWE RAW

As mentioned previously, The Cenation Leader 'sold his soul' to The Final Boss at Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada. The two former World Champions, alongside Travis Scott, left Cody Rhodes bloodied, battered, and lifeless in the ring.

In an episode of his Ask CVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet claimed that during John Cena's promo on the Monday night show, WWE failed to answer why he allied with Dwayne Johnson.

"The one question though, that didn't get in this whole thing is why did John Cena side with The Rock," he said.

Since Cena is on a mission to become a 17-time World Champion, it will be interesting to see if he can dethrone The American Nightmare at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas to achieve this feat.

