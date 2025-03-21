One big question wasn't answered during John Cena's segment on WWE RAW, believes Chris Van Vliet

John Cena's appearance on the latest episode of WWE RAW in Brussels saw him address his stunning heel turn in detail. However, popular podcaster Chris Van Vliet recently pointed out that one major question remained unanswered during the segment.

Ad

The Franchise Player won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match only to join the dark side alongside The Rock. John Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Travis Scott laid waste to Cody Rhodes at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.

During the March 17 installment of the red brand, the multi-time World Champion accused fans of not showing him support, despite his numerous victories and carrying the company on his back for nearly a decade. This led to The Cenation Leader breaking up with WWE Universe before getting humbled on the microphone by The American Nightmare.

Ad

Trending

On his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet reviewed and praised the segment featuring the 47-year-old megastar on RAW. However, he noted that the promo failed to adequately explain John Cena's alliance with The Final Boss.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"The one question though, that didn't get in this whole thing is why did John Cena side with The Rock," he said. [From 08:53 to 09:02]

Ad

Listen to the entire episode below:

Ad

John Cena sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will emanate from the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy. Ahead of the Friday night show, The Face That Runs the Place shared a message with the fans.

On X (formerly Twitter), John Cena, while portraying a heel character, posted a serious statement about accountability and environmental awareness.

"Be accountable and aware of the environment you create."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since The Cenation Leader won the six-man Chamber match, he is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will interesting to see if John Cena breaks Ric Flair's record and becomes the first-ever 17-time World Champion by potentially dethroning The American Nightmare in Las Vegas next month.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit INSIGHT and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback