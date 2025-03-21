John Cena sends serious message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion John Cena has an important message for the fans ahead of SmackDown. The star has seemingly sent a warning in the wake of his surprising heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Face That Runs The Place turned his back on Cody Rhodes at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, on March 1. Cena 'sold his soul' to The Rock and launched a vicious attack on The American Nightmare, along with Travis Scott.

On this week's RAW in Brussels, Belgium, the 16-time World Champion blamed the WWE Universe for his actions. John Cena claimed that fans have used him for the past 20+ years instead of supporting him.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, The Franchise Player shared a serious message on X (fka Twitter). John Cena conveyed a message about the importance of responsibility and awareness regarding one's surrounding environment.

"Be accountable and aware of the environment you create."

Check out his tweet below:

Veteran says WWE fans can witness "Corporate" John Cena on one major condition

The wrestling world speculated that The Cenation Leader might debut a new attire and theme song during his appearance on RAW in Brussels. However, the 47-year-old megastar asserted that he wouldn't be making any changes simply because fans desired them.

Speaking on his Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion predicted that fans could witness a "corporate" side of John Cena if he defeats Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at the upcoming WrestleMania.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes] which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," Richards said.

Only time will tell if The Franchise Player can become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

