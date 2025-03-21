WWE fans can witness "Corporate" John Cena on one condition, predicts veteran

John Cena's official heel turn was explained by him with an intense promo on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently speculated on when fans might witness a "corporate" version of The Franchise Player.

The Cenation Leader appeared on this week's Monday night show in Brussels, Belgium. Many speculated that the 16-time World Champion would debut a new, corporate-style persona, complete with a different attire and theme song since he has combined forces with The Rock. But that didn't happen.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the 53-year-old veteran stated that John Cena could adopt a "Corporate Cena" persona if he were to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Stevie Richards suggested the company might recreate the 'Corporate Austin' angle, with Cena taking on a similar role for the summer.

"I think that is going to happen, you know why - if he beats Cody [Rhodes] which I think he should go over on Cody at WrestleMania. Then you recall or rehash the Austin Corporate champion the next day. [sic] But if Cena does that and then becomes Corporate Cena for the remainder of the summer, yeah, I would put Cena over," he said. [From 01:57 - 02:29]

You can watch the full video below:

Former WWE Universal Champion comments on John Cena's heel turn

Goldberg recently shared his thoughts on The Face That Runs The Place turning villainous for the first time in 20+ years. He discussed this during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

The former Universal Champion claimed that John Cena's heel turn is most comparable to Hulk Hogan's. Goldberg praised the WWE for their excellent execution in revitalizing The Franchise Player's character.

"The fact is, I think Cena's turn is most comparable to [Hulk] Hogan turn. I think Cena's [heel] turn is freaking fabulous. No question about it. I don't know how it all transpired week after week, but I know how it happened, and bravo to all of them. John's smart enough to understand how monumental it would be," he said.

It will be interesting to see if fans can witness a Corporate John Cena after he potentially defeats Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas next month.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

