58-year-old former WWE Universal Champion reflects on John Cena's heel turn: "Most comparable to [Hulk] Hogan"

John Cena's earth-shattering heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 41 has captivated the WWE Universe. Among those reacting is the former Universal Champion Goldberg, who shared his thoughts on the massive character shift that The Franchise Player underwent at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.

The Cenation Leader joined forces with The Rock and brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes at the premium live event earlier this month. This week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium, the 16-time World Champion addressed his heel turn and ended things with the WWE Universe.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Da Man drew a parallel between John Cena's heel turn with Hulk Hogan, stating it was "most comparable" and highly commendable. The former WWE Universal Champion credited the company's creative team and recognized Cena's awareness of the heel turn's potential impact.

"The fact is, I think Cena's turn is most comparable to [Hulk] Hogan turn" Goldberg said. [From 29:25 to 29:30]

He added:

"I think [John] Cena's [heel] turn is freaking fabulous. No question about it. I don't know how it all transpired week after week, but I know how it happened, and bravo to all of them. John's smart enough to understand how monumental it would be," he added. and 30:28 to 30:47]

Watch the full interview below:

Top star credits John Cena's heel turn for enhancing Cody Rhodes' babyface persona in WWE

AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa recently opened up about The Cenation Leader's stunning heel turn. She discussed this on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast.

The former AEW Women's World Champion stated John Cena's change to a heel character enhanced Cody Rhodes's popularity as a babyface. Thunder Rosa emphasized the explosive crowd reaction The American Nightmare received on RAW in Brussels as a result.

"And just the fact that it [John Cena's heel turn] happened now, it made Cody [Rhodes] even a better and bigger babyface because when he came out [on RAW], Oh my God, everything just fell on Brussels. It was crazy pop for Cody," she said.

Check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see who will emerge as the Undisputed WWE Champion between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

