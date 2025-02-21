Vince McMahon supervised CJ Perry and ex-World Champion's intimate WWE segments, claims 44-year-old star 

A 44-year-old former WWE Superstar has shed light on being supervised by Vince McMahon while "practicing" for his intimate television segments with CJ Perry. The talent in question, Nic Nemeth, is currently signed with TNA.

Nemeth made a name for himself in the squared circle during his time with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Despite not receiving a sustained upper-card push, the former Dolph Ziggler enjoyed considerable success in WWE, holding the distinction of being a former Triple Crown Champion with reigns as the US, Intercontinental, and World Heavyweight Titles. Despite his lengthy and decorated career, he was released by the company in 2023.

In 2015, when Nemeth was still signed with WWE, he engaged in a feud with Rusev after becoming involved in an on-screen relationship with the latter's now ex-wife and then-former manager, Lana. The storyline was eventually scrapped after news broke of Rusev's real-life engagement to The Ravishing Russian.

In a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth opened up about his aforementioned romance angle with Lana (aka CJ Perry) in WWE. He also recalled feeling uneasy rehearsing intimate scenes with Perry in front of Rusev and under the direction of former Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I think Vince [McMahon]’s rewarding me instead of giving me winning matches or championships was to be like, ‘Hey, he’s with this girl now.’ I think that was my reward, was that I got a girlfriend at work. We’re in a very small room with (Lana and Rusev) and Vince is saying like, ‘Okay, we gotta see- we need you to be passionate together,’ and we have to practice kissing in a very small room with her husband there with Vince watching like this with a pencil (gestures) and you’re like, ‘Oh God.'” [H/T - 411Mania]

Nemeth is currently performing in TNA. Rusev was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020, after which he signed with AEW under the ring name Miro. His time in the Tony Khan-led company was short and concluded with his exit this month after a year-long absence from television.

CJ Perry followed in Miro's footsteps and made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. She had her last appearance in the promotion at Worlds End, just like The Redeemer, and confirmed her departure in July 2024.

CJ Perry's account of practicing her kiss with Nic Nemeth in front of ex-WWE executive Vince McMahon

During an interview with Renee Paquette in 2022, CJ Perry shared her own "very weird" experience of practicing her kiss with Nic Nemeth under Vince McMahon's instructions. Speaking on The Sessions, The Mistress of Destruction revealed:

"A week later, we got called in. It's Ace [John Laurinaitis], Vince, Dolph, and Miro. We had to practice the kiss, and Miro was turning red in the corner. Vince is like, 'What? We're all adults. What's the problem? We're all adults. It's professionalism. Don't be weird.' So we do it, and Vince goes, 'No, no, no, no, way slower.'" [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

It remains to be seen whether Perry and Miro could be headed back to WWE as an on-screen pair in light of their recent separation.

