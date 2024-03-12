Vince McMahon once told 10-year WWE veteran to spy on AEW

Vince McMahon once told a 10-year WWE veteran to spy on AEW to know what they were doing. This was his way of being ahead of the competition.

The 10-year veteran would be none other than Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. Danielson was associated with the World Wrestling Entertainment for 10 years and is now a part of AEW. He was speaking on a SXSW Panel when he shared the story.

Bryan was talking about what AEW should be doing to improve its audience. Then, he revealed what Vince McMahon asked him to do.

“If you look at Dynamite and look at 'where can we make improvements to gain an audience here or to touch people to a different level. The idea is you can't make big changes because Dynamite is already successful. This is what we were talking about in WWE. Vince McMahon actually called me one night, I was part of WWE creative, and he called me one night and said, 'What is AEW doing that we're not doing?'" Bryan Danielson said.

Danielson went on:

"I went back and watched eight straight weeks of TV within the span of six days and was like, 'there is a whole list of things.' What you don't want to do, in getting to the next level, is to change the things that are already working because there are so many things already working. Then, it's experimenting with different things."

The Jacksonville-based promotion might be the venue where The American Dragon hangs up his wrestling boots.

Kenny Omega wants a rematch with former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson is known to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. It so happens that AEW star Kenny Omega wants to fight him again.

The two men had a match in 2021, and now Omega wants to compete against The American Dragon once again. The Cleaner was interacting with his fans on his Twitch stream when he said:

"That was a real fun one. I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the ringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in AEW would probably be visually a lot different, I think, the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. I feel that that could be something that - at least for me, something would transcend a normal day at the office." [37:16 - 37:52]

Another match between Omega and the former WWE Superstar would make for great viewing. It would undoubtedly be a main-event caliber match.