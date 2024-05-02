Vince McMahon didn't want to sign a top AEW star, says WWE legend, for apparently being too short

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has opened up about how Vince McMahon initially didn't want to sign the legendary Chris Jericho during the height of the Attitude Era, as Y2J was not built like a monster.

Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Y2J's debut in WWE on the recent episode of Grillin JR with Jim Ross. The former world champion made his debut on Monday Night RAW in 1999 and, over the next two decades, went on to have a successful career in the Stamford-based promotion.

During the podcast, Ross revealed that he had to show highlight reels of Chris Jericho to Vince McMahon to convince the former WWE Chairman to sign the former WCW star.

"I was always very high on Chris. The only thing that I had to overcome was [the fact] - to Vince - that Jericho was not 6 feet tall, and that may sound so b*****it, but it's a fact. Vince loves big guys. Jericho had a great body; he was athlethic; he was in shape; he looked good, but he wasn't 6'2 or '3. He might have been 5'11. That was one hurdle to overcome, to get Vince to sign off on Chris. But when I showed some tape of Jericho in action, like a little highlight reel, he was sold. Because Chris could work with anybody, he still can," Ross said. [48:30 – 49:20]

As it turned out, Jericho vindicated JR's conviction as the former WWE Superstar became a Grand Slam Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Vince Russo reveals Vince McMahon's mindset about wrestlers

During a discussion on SportsKeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave an insight into how bookings and talent signings happened during the Vince McMahon era.

"Vince would look at somebody and just not see it. He would just not see it. So, in other words, bro, he would let JR [Jim Ross] do his work; JR would sign somebody to a contract because JR did all the scouting and everything; then, once he's on the main stage, Vince is sitting back and watching and observing; and then, bro, once Vince gets in his mind, it ain't happening. This guy is never going to get over," said Russo. [15:48 – 16:20]

Vince McMahon is no longer associated with WWE, and several more such anecdotes from his career could be in store in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback