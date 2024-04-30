"This guy is never going to get over" – WWE veteran explains Vince McMahon's ruthless mindset (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for 40 years between 1982 and 2022. Vince Russo, one of McMahon's former head writers, recently gave an insight into the 78-year-old's approach to creating stars.

Russo wrote weekly television for WWE in the late 1990s when RAW often drew the highest ratings in the show's history. He worked on scripts with fellow writer Ed Ferrara before presenting ideas to McMahon.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said his former boss instructed legendary commentator Jim Ross to recommend up-and-coming wrestlers. McMahon then made quick decisions on which talents he thought had the potential to become megastars.

"Vince would look at somebody and just not see it. He would just not see it. So, in other words, bro, he would let JR [Jim Ross] do his work, JR would sign somebody to a contract because JR did all the scouting and everything, then once he's on the main stage, Vince is sitting back and watching and observing, and then, bro, once Vince gets in his mind, it ain't happening. This guy is never going to get over," said Russo. [15:48 – 16:20]

Vince Russo reveals what Vince McMahon looked for in WWE stars

Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin were among WWE's marquee names during Vince McMahon's tenure in charge.

Vince Russo believes McMahon took little interest in mid-card performers and focused most of his energy on main-event talent:

"Vince wasn't looking for good little hands. Vince was looking for stars, and if in Vince's mind he knew you were never going to be a star, bro, you were never gonna change his mind. I feel like I'm kinda the same thing. I feel I'm a good judge of character. I can look at somebody and say, 'Bro, that dude's gonna get over, and that guy's never gonna go over,' and that's how Vince was," said Russo. [16:22 – 16:49]

Russo also opened up about the time a current AEW personality received backstage heat due to his reluctance to change in the WWE locker room.

