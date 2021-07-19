Vince Russo addresses the controversy surrounding fan barging at ringside during AEW Dynamite [Exlclusive]

Vince Russo recently discussed the controversy surrounding a person barging at ringside during the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager episode on 7th July.

At the event, a wrestling fan rushed tried to get into the ring during Chris Jericho and MJF's segment. Thankfully, the security at the venue and Jericho himself took care of the said fan and ensured he couldn't enter the squared circle.

The stipulations - or Labors of Jericho - are laid out from @The_MJF to @IAmJericho. And MJF is ALSO laid out by a #JudasEffect!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tYqoVpiN1s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo discussed how the fan misinterpreted a response he sent to Tony Khan's comments in an interview. Russo explained that his tweet was a simple response to the AEW chief taking a shot at him and that he doesn't intend to inspire any fans to storm wrestling shows:

"The tweet you're talking about, it was my answer to Tony Khan. So, it was a reply from me to Tony Khan. Tony Khan did some wrestling interview and took a shot at me, bro. He said, 'WCW had a hangnail, and Vince Russo cut the entire arm off.' So, I just answered back, and I just said, 'Tony, I wouldn't say something like that if I were you based on the number of people watching WCW.' And really, it was nice, it was polite, and I was just like 'Bro, do you really you wanna go there?'"

"My tweet bro was just about television ratings. I never bro did or never would tell anyone to storm the ring, bro. I was talking about television ratings, bro. How this guy turned that into storming the ring, I have no idea. I never told anybody to charge to the ring, bro. Whatever bro, I would not recommend that," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo also discussed the security issues on AEW Dynamite

Vince Russo further addressed reports suggesting AEW did not have security at ringside for any of its shows since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that with fans coming back to live events, AEW should have also brought back security to ensure no such unsavory incidents happen:

"Look, Chris, I was a little bit more concerned because I was hearing a little bit about the story today, maybe you shed some light on me, but I heard something to the effect that since Covid, they haven't had Atlas security at the AEW events. And now they have allowed fans back into the building, they haven't brought Atlast back because I was reading there was no security around. Bro, you have to have security around that ring, man. God forbid if this man was armed or something, bro, you got to have security around," said Vince Russo.

Russo concluded by saying that the security around the ring is a must, as if at all the fan was armed, things could have turned out much worse.

Do you think AEW should ramp up its security measures to ensure none of such incidents happen again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das