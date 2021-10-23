Former WWE writer gives his take on AEW potentially signing Paige (Exclusive)

Paige was one of the best female workers when she was an active competitor, and if she were to ever join AEW, many believe the company would be better for it. Former WWE writer Vince Russo, however, doesn't believe she will draw a lot of fans.

Paige created history by becoming the youngest ever WWE Divas Champion when she defeated AJ Lee for the title during her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. The English star also became the first woman to hold the NXT Women's Championship and the WWE Divas Championship simultaneously.

Vince Russo, who has been a writer for WWE, TNA, and WCW, recently spoke about the possibility of Paige going to AEW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show. While Russo believes Paige will improve AEW's women's division, he doesn't think she will be a draw in terms of television ratings for the promotion.

"She [Paige] will add to the women's division, she will make the women's division better but that is not going to mean any numbers for them [AEW]. That's not going to mean numbers," Vince Russo said.

Would Paige to AEW be a good move?

Paige was forced to retire from in-ring action at a very young age of 25 due to a neck injury. It's been a few years since then, and seeing the likes of Edge, Christian Cage, and Bryan Danielson return definitely increases hopes of seeing the Anti-Diva's comeback to the squared circle.

Paige herself has sent out cryptic tweets suggesting an in-ring return. AEW would be a great place for her to ply her trade if she ever decides to lace up a pair of boots again.

Not only is the backstage environment in AEW quite highly spoken of, but the schedule for full-time performers isn't quite as hectic as in WWE. There will also be several dream matches for Paige in AEW against the likes of Thunder Rosa, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb.

AEW has taken plenty of steps to improve its women's division, and if, in an unlikely turn of events, we do see Paige join the company, fans will be delighted.

