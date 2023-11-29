Vince Russo believes AEW's failure to grow is hurting the industry as a whole (Exclusive)

AEW might be the second biggest wrestling promotion, but the gap between it and WWE is still massive. While fans are sure they know what the cause is, Vince Russo believes the numbers have a more significant consequence than just All Elite Wrestling.

Dynamite and Collision's falling ratings have been a major topic of discussion on social media. While many fans have their own opinions about why the promotion has struggled to grow over the years, Russo believes he knows exactly why.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why he thinks Khan is failing to grow AEW's audience.

"Here’s what people are missing: Bro, Tony Khan is a billionaire, this is Tony Khan’s show, Tony Khan can do whatever the eff he wants. But here’s the problem: because he has a niche audience because he can’t grow his audience, now we’re really starting to really see not just television ratings, [but] house show numbers."

"So, here’s the bottom line: Tony Khan can do whatever the eff he wants, it’s his money, he’s a billionaire, but bro, that affects the wrestling industry as a whole, bro!" [05:05 onward]

CM Punk's recent return to WWE has many fans doubting the future of AEW. Vince Russo commented on Punk's return promo during the recent Legion of RAW episode and suggested that the star said nothing about Tony Khan because of his own legal obligations.

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan has hurt the wrestling industry with AEW's falling numbers

Continuing in the same episode, Russo explained that Khan's actions affect the entire wrestling industry, despite noting that his status as a billionaire gives him the leeway to do whatever he wants to.

"And the fact that he has the opportunity to be a number two, bring the wrestling business up, bring more people to the wrestling business, really create a competition, bro!"

"The fact that he’s not doing that, bro? That hurts the wrestling industry as a whole, and that’s what I think people don’t understand." [05:40 onward]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will end up taking Russo's advice, but with the big year AEW has ahead for 2024, he'll likely have to make some serious changes.

