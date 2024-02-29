Vince Russo breaks silence after Darby Allin’s recent AEW promo being described as “so Russo” (Exclusive)

Darby Allin has been the talk of the town since referencing Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.

Vince Russo is a wrestling writer who has worked in major promotions like WCW, WWE, and TNA for many decades. He recently commented on being mocked by a wrestling journalist. The name being discussed is Dave Meltzer.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin referenced Cody Rhodes in his promo while criticizing the Young Bucks. Following the promo, Dave Meltzer referred to the promo as "so Russo," mocking Vince Russo's writing style.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo clarified that he would never write an in-ring segment that would trigger a chant for a rival promotion's talent.

"Let me tell Dave Meltzer something, okay bro? I promise you, bro, I never produced an in-ring in my life that triggered the crowd to chant somebody's name from another promotion. Bro, you can go look at my TNA, my WCW, WWE. I promise you, I never produced a promo where they would chant somebody else's name from another promotion," Vince Russo said. (02:58 - 03:33)

Tommy Dreamer thinks Darby Allin could have started a chant for Tony Khan instead of Cody

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer explained how Darby Allin could have broken out Tony Khan chants instead of Cody Rhodes on Dynamite.

"Sometimes it's okay in the world of pro wrestling to change your real story but if you think about it, he could've changed it with one name: Tony. All's he had to do was, 'Thank God I had a boss who believed in me.' And the fans would've chanted Tony instead of Cody. I wouldn't say he failed; I would say he didn't maximize. Darby is an emotional person, he — again — telling the truth, and there's different ways to go about it. The fans love Darby," Tommy Dreamer said.

At this weekend's Revolution pay-per-view, Sting will attempt to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against the Young Bucks in his final match.

