Vince Russo claims current AEW champion was "hard to deal with" backstage (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer and WCW World Champion Vince Russo has revealed that a current AEW champion was hard to deal with backstage back in the day.

The star in question is current TNT Champion Christian Cage. The Patriarch worked with Russo briefly in WWE in the late '90s. They were also colleagues in TNA in the mid-2000s.

According to Russo, the veteran wasn't the easiest person to deal with, not on a personal level but on a professional one. Here's what he had to say on the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws:

“You talk about a guy that is hard to deal with. Man, bro. Maybe he was different when I left the WWE, bro, but when he came to TNA (...) oh my god, bro. Again, I’m not talking personal; I’m talking [about] the professional relationship. I’m not talking personal, bro. I don’t have a personal bad thing to say about Christian [Cage],” he said. [0:40 - 1:11]

Vince Russo feels AEW's current form is hurting the pro wrestling business

While AEW has consistently produced some of the best matches this year, some aspects of the company haven't been impressive in 2023.

AEW's TV ratings and its live attendance figures have taken a significant hit over the past 12 months, with only its pay-per-view events seemingly able to fill major arenas. Vince Russo believed the promotion's apparent inability to draw a decent crowd was hurting pro wrestling.

Russo said on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws that All Elite Wrestling's lack of growth over the past year was hurting the business overall. He claimed the company should perform better since its president, Tony Khan, had abundant resources.

