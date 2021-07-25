Vince Russo questions whether CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW is a "game-changer"

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo has questioned whether CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW would be a “game-changer” in the wrestling business.

In 1996, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall left WWE to join WCW in one of the biggest game-changing moments in wrestling history. Known as The Outsiders, the former WWE stars aligned with Hulk Hogan at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 to create the nWo faction.

Amid speculation that Punk and Bryan are set to sign with AEW, Russo discussed the rumor with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said a recent tweet from Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. about Punk and Bryan's “game-changing” move caught his eye.

“I respect the heck out of Raj and I like him a lot but I’m trying to understand,” Russo said. “What do we mean by game-changer? To me when you’re talking about a game-changer in wrestling, you’re talking about WWE, WCW, Hall, Nash, Hogan [hand signal implying that Hogan changed the game]. Okay, now, WCW jumps WWE. That’s a game-changer. Hall and Nash, Hogan joining nWo… game-changer.”

Hulk Hogan’s heel turn and alliance with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall played a major part in WCW’s 83-week dominance over WWE in the ratings. Right now, AEW Dynamite regularly has more viewers than NXT but not RAW and SmackDown.

Vince Russo on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan's possible drawing power

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are legendary rivals

Vince Russo added that AEW topping WWE in the ratings must be the "game-changer" that people are referring to.

Even if CM Punk and Daniel Bryan draw another 250,000 weekly viewers to AEW, Russo does not believe that number would be considered game-changing.

“If a million people are watching AEW, bro, even if Daniel Bryan and CM Punk drew another 250,000 people out of nowhere, is one million to 1.2 million, is that a game-changer?” Russo asked. “I keep hearing game-changer, game-changer, game-changer. And, Chris, I’m really trying to understand, what do they mean by that?”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan’s current situation. He also discussed Raven’s high praise for Punk during their time working together at IMPACT Wrestling.

