WWE veteran unimpressed with CM Punk's controversial promo on AEW Dynamite

Vince Russo has expressed that CM Punk's controversial pipebomb promo on Hangman Page failed to impress him.

CM Punk's alleged real-life heat with Hangman Page took an ugly turn on AEW Dynamite this week. The Chicago native has been on the receiving end of fans' wrath for the "unnecessary" off-script twist.

The show started with Punk addressing the West Virginia crowd for an expected showdown with Jon Moxley. However, the reigning AEW World Champion decided to call out Hangman Page, offering the hometown lad a shot at the world title. It's worth noting that Punk dethroned Hangman to clinch the gold at Double or Nothing in May.

Hangman didn't show up to confront Punk for the provocation since it was completely unplanned. As the facts unfolded, fans voiced their displeasure and criticized the former UFC fighter for his actions. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vince Russo voiced his thoughts on CM Punk's controversial promo:

"Listen, I was doing pipebomb promos before there was such a thing. So, it's very difficult to impress me with a promo. I was doing pripebomb promos before people even knew what the hell was going on," said Russo. (14.28-14.47)

Hangman Page wittingly responded to CM Punk's pipebomb promo

Hangman Adam Page is one of the most beloved babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. The Millennial Cowboy shares a natural connection with the fanbase, who have stood firmly behind him during the recent controversy.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to post a cryptic message in response to Punk's statements. Quoting the lines from the song 'Anxiety' by Megan Thee Stallion, here's what the former AEW World Champion stated:

"Monday tuesday wednesday thursday bad bi*ches have bad days too," said Page.

Amid the backlash, many fans opined that the controversial promo was merely a work for Punk's upcoming heel turn. However, many were of the opinion that Hangman would interfere in Punk-Moxley's bout on Dynamite next week. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

